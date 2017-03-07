ACM Awards Announce 2017 Performers

By Amanda Wicks

The Academy of Country Music Awards are gearing up for yet another big celebration in Las Vegas this year, and today (March 7th) the organization began revealing who will be participating in the revelry.

Nominees Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris will all perform at the awards show. Florida Georgia Line will team up with the Backstreet Boys for a special collaboration that marks the boy band’s ACM Awards debut. The two groups recently shared that they’d be teaming up for a 2017 tour.

The announcement marks only the first set of names with more performers set to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the event. Bentley and Bryan will be teaming up to co-host the awards for the second year in a row, and they have the perfect plan should someone accidentally read out the wrong winner like the “Best Picture” fiasco at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

The ACM Awards will be held at the brand new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2. It will be broadcast live on CBS.