The Lumineers Announce Benefit Concert for Standing Rock

By Amanda Wicks

The Lumineers will be making a special stop on their Cleopatra World Tour. The band announced they would be performing a benefit concert in Sioux City, Iowa on March 26 to support the water protectors at Standing Rock.

The protectors have been protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. Authorities recently removed all people from the land to move forward with the project. Over 700 protestors were arrested, and their legal cases are pending. The benefit concert will give all proceeds to two organizations, Water Protectors Legal Collective and Unicorn Riot.

The band issued the following statement about the show:

As the tides of movements surge and recede, activists on the front lines continue to face arrest and lengthy legal battles. Movements evolve and mainstream press coverage wanes, but many of the scars and legal fees remain. We see this at Standing Rock as many Water Protectors who put their bodies and freedom on the line to protect our water for future generations are put through the legal system. By supporting the Water Protectors Legal Collective we hope to get all Water Protectors back to the front lines to continue their fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline and for clean, healthy water. We also want to support Unicorn Riot, a group of independent, non-profit journalists and media artists, in their continued front-line coverage. Their on the ground coverage of the #NoDAPL movement spanned throughout 2016, and into 2017. Unicorn Riot’s non-commercialized independent perspective provided a unique view into unfolding events in a remote area of the country. Without them we would not have many of the facts about what is happening at Standing Rock. We must continue to support the Water Protectors who gave so much to defend the water for future generations, and support independent media so that we may continue to be informed through this time of crisis.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 11th at 12pm CST. For more information, visit The Orpheum Theatre’s website.