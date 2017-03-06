Skrillex, Fifth Harmony Collaboration in the Works?

March 6, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Fifth Harmony, Skrillex

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Could prolific producer Sonny “Skrillex” Moore be set to launch another chart-topping collaboration?

Thanks to Moore’s penchant for teasing projects on social media, we know that Skrillex and the members Fifth Harmony have been hanging out. Attentive fans captured the video clips from Moore’s Friday (Mar. 3) Snapchat story.

The unlikely cohorts are seen laughing and goofing around with Snapchat’s ubiquitous filters, not revealing much in the way of music.

No word yet on when (or if) we can expect music from Skrill-Harmony.

Listen Live