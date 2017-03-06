The Vehicle Notorious B.I.G. Died In Up for Auction

By Amanda Wicks

Some fans like owning more than the music, they like owning items that make up the music’s bigger history. Besides instruments, wardrobe pieces from Prince’s collection and David Bowie’s hair are just two of the bigger music auctions in recent history, but now one company is taking things to the next level.

Related: Authorized Notorious B.I.G. Documentary is in Development

The 1997 GMC truck in which Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) was killed is being auctioned for $1.5 million. The company behind the auction, Moments in Time, is also selling the 1996 BMW 750iL in which Tupac was shot for the same price.

Although the passenger door has since been replaced, the seatbelt Biggie was wearing that fateful night has not. In the photos Moments in Time shared online, one features a seatbelt with a bullet hole. Police removed the original passenger door for their investigation.

Biggie died on March 9, 1997 after being shot several times.