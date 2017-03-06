Nicki Minaj Films Fans with Nicki Tattoos in Paris

It was an inky meet-and-greet. March 6, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Nicki Minaj

By Hayden Wright

Nicki Minaj set aside her burgeoning drama with Remy Ma to meet mega-fans in Paris. She assembled six fans whose love defies good decision-making: They’ve all gotten Nicki’s face (or signature) tattooed somewhere on their bodies. Minaj posted a video of the meeting to Instagram, expressing gratitude for their continued support.

“Crazy part about this is they both have about 6 nicki tats combined. One inside his lip. was a pleasure getting to hang out w/some of my biggest diehards today.”

The fans described how many hours they traveled to meet their idol, and showed off their ink.

Watch the video here:

