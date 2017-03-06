Lea Michele Announces 2017 Touring Plans

Lea Michele has announced a short run of intimate shows for the spring.

The trek kicks off on May 1st in Philadelphia, PA.  Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th at 10am local time. Ticketing and fan pre-sale information is available on the singer’s official site.

Michele is expected to perform music from her sophomore album Places, which will be released later this year. Check out her full run of tour dates below.

May 1 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theater
May 3 Boston, MA Shubert Theater
May 4 Ledyard, CT Foxwoods – Fox Theatre
May 6 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
May 8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre
May 10 San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

