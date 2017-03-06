Chris Martin Turns 40 with a ‘Willy Wonka’ Party

By Hayden Wright
Chris Martin turned 40 on March 2, and he celebrated with a whimsical Willy Wonka-themed party. The Coldplay frontman drew inspiration from the Roald Dahl classic and the iconic Gene Wilder film to commence his fifth decade. Decorations included giant cupcakes and lollipops, psychedelic fonts and a giant “Pure Imagination” sign.
Guests at the shindig included Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Rob Lowe, Barbra Streisand, Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom. CBS Late Late Show host James Corden was also in the building, probably lining up future guests for Carpool Karaoke. The A-list attendees wore colorful clothes to match the theme, and posed in front of candy-button patterned wallpaper.
Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in on Instagram: “HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We love you so much!” Conscious uncoupling has never looked this good.
