Watch Britney Spears Show Off New Physique with Mini Runway Show

By Annie Reuter

Britney Spears has been hitting the gym hard and the results are stunning. The singer posted a short video clip Sunday evening (March 5), in which she prances around her hotel room in heels and tight-fitting dresses as she models her fierce runway walk.

Set to the music of Beyoncé’s “Hold Up,” Spears first appears in a skin-tight white long-sleeved dress and black heels as she spins and smiles for the camera. Next, Britney wears a white peasant top that shows her midriff, jeans and a hat before donning a one-shoulder blue dress.

“Another day, another runway,” Spears captioned the photo.

The singer has been hard at work on her Las Vegas residency and maintaining her physique between shows. She previously posted a workout routine at the gym with her personal trainer on Twitter, the caption of which read, “Staying motivated.”