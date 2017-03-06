Boston & Joan Jett Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Tim Staskiewicz

The Hyper Space Tour has been cleared for take off this summer, when rock staples Boston and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts get together for a 21 city tour.

Kicking off Wednesday, June 14th in Mountain View, California, the tour will hit Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas, before arriving for a show in the headliner’s namesake, Boston, on July 13th. The tour continues through the end of July, finishing up on the 30th outside Washington, DC.

Tickets for the Hyper Space Tour with Boston and Joan Jett go on-sale Friday, March 10th.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

Wed Jun 14 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre

Sun Jun 18 – Chula Vista, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 28 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

Fri Jun 30 – Dallas, TX at Starplex Pavilion

Sun Jul 02 – Noblesville, IN at Klipsch Music Center

Wed Jul 05 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 07 – Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Dayton, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue Jul 11 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 13 – Boston, MA at TD Garden

Wed Jul 19 – Alpharetta, GA at Verizon Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22 – Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Jul 25 – Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Jul 27 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jul 28 – Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Syracuse, NY at Lakeview Amphitheater

Sun Jul 30 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live