Boston & Joan Jett Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Tim Staskiewicz
The Hyper Space Tour has been cleared for take off this summer, when rock staples Boston and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts get together for a 21 city tour.
Kicking off Wednesday, June 14th in Mountain View, California, the tour will hit Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas, before arriving for a show in the headliner’s namesake, Boston, on July 13th. The tour continues through the end of July, finishing up on the 30th outside Washington, DC.
Tickets for the Hyper Space Tour with Boston and Joan Jett go on-sale Friday, March 10th.
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
Wed Jun 14 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Greek Theatre
Sun Jun 18 – Chula Vista, CA at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 28 – Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland
Fri Jun 30 – Dallas, TX at Starplex Pavilion
Sun Jul 02 – Noblesville, IN at Klipsch Music Center
Wed Jul 05 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Jul 07 – Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Dayton, OH at Rose Music Center at The Heights
Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI at DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tue Jul 11 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 13 – Boston, MA at TD Garden
Wed Jul 19 – Alpharetta, GA at Verizon Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 20 – Virginia Beach, VA at Veterans Amphitheater
Sat Jul 22 – Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Sun Jul 23 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tue Jul 25 – Scranton, PA at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Thu Jul 27 – Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion
Fri Jul 28 – Pittsburgh, PA at KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Syracuse, NY at Lakeview Amphitheater
Sun Jul 30 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live