Alt-J Premiere ‘3WW’ First Single from New Album ‘RELAXER’

3WW," the first of the album's eight tracks, begins as a very minimalist song and grows in complexity. March 6, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: alt-j

By Radio.com Staff

Alt-J have released “3WW,” the first single from their forthcoming album, RELAXER, due June 9. Additionally, the band has details about their 8-stop U.S. tour kicking off in July. The album follows their previous release, This Is All Yours, which earned the British foursome a GRAMMY nomination in 2015 for Best Alternative Music Album.

“3WW,” the first of the album’s eight tracks, begins as a very minimalist song and grows in complexity through the course of the five-minute track. Listen below. The video carries two warnings; that it contains flashing images and that it’s not the official video.

Those who pre-order RELAXER from the band’s web store will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 am local, with general on-sale Friday, March 10. For ticket links, see the band’s website.

Alt-J Tour U.S. Dates:

7/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion
7/28 – Boston, MA@ Blue Hill bank Pavillion
7/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival
8/1 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
8/3 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
8/4 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
8/7 – Morrison, CO @Red Rocks Amphitheater
8/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live