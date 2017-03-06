A$AP Rocky Pays Tribute to Slain Brother in Mercedes-Benz Campaign

By Amanda Wicks

A$AP Rocky stars in Mercedes-Benz’s newest commercial about pursuing dreams. “Dreams can come at a price,” the company explains in the caption to their latest ad. “But hard work can pay off.”

Related: Alicia Keys Promotes Love in ‘Blended Family’ Video

In the new campaign, the rapper pays tribute to his older brother Ricky, who was murdered when Rocky was just 13 years old.

“You know growing up, I had this beat stuck in my head,” Rocky narrates at the video’s start. “My brother moved on but, the beat came back, pulsing through every vein in my body.”

“My older brother Ricky is responsible for me growing up and having ‘real job,'” he concludes.

Check out the intense clip below.