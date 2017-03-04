New Kids on the Block Colleague Tommy Page Dead at 46

By Radio.com Staff

Tommy Page, singer, songwriter and music industry executive, was found dead of an apparent suicide yesterday (Mar 3). He was 46.

Page climbed from 16-year old nightclub coatroom attendee to hit songwriter to a respected record executive.

Ultimately releasing 7 full-length solo albums, Page enjoyed early success co-writing the hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

Later as an industry executive at Warner Bros. Records, Page would help guide the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day. From there he would move on to Publisher at Billboard then Head of Music Partnerships at Pandora. In 2016 Page self-released a CD of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites.

Page leaves behind his husband Charlie and their three children.

New Kids members Jordan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg, along with Josh Groban dispatched messages about their friend.

In your darkness I pray you now find light! Your bright soul will continue to shine in my heart forever. #RIPTommyPage —

Jonathan Knight-Rodr (@JonathanRKnight) March 04, 2017