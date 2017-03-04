New Kids on the Block Colleague Tommy Page Dead at 46

Page also guided the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day. March 4, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: new kids on the block

By Radio.com Staff

Tommy Page, singer, songwriter and music industry executive, was found dead of an apparent suicide yesterday (Mar 3). He was 46.

Page climbed from 16-year old nightclub coatroom attendee to hit songwriter to a respected record executive.

Ultimately releasing 7 full-length solo albums, Page enjoyed early success co-writing the hit “I’ll Be Your Everything” with New Kids on the Block members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood.

Later as an industry executive at Warner Bros. Records, Page would help guide the careers of Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, Josh Groban, David Foster and Green Day. From there he would move on to Publisher at Billboard then Head of Music Partnerships at Pandora. In 2016 Page self-released a CD of his greatest ballads titled My Favorites. 

Page leaves behind his husband Charlie and their three children.

New Kids members Jordan Knight and Donnie Wahlberg, along with Josh Groban dispatched messages about their friend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live