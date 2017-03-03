The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance on ‘Colbert’

It got weird, as usual. March 3, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Flaming Lips

By Hayden Wright

Bizarre spectacle is the Flaming Lips’ calling card, and how lucky we are that they sometimes work their magic on broadcast television. On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, the Lips performed “There Should be Unicorns,” another psychedelic entry in their catalog with fantastic visuals to match. During the set the band wore capes and inflatable rainbow wings, and frontman Wayne Coyne mounted a unicorn.

Related: Listen to Miley Cyrus’ New Flaming Lips Collaboration: ‘We a Famly’

Near the end, florescent light seemed to pulsate through the musicians and props onstage — do not adjust your dial.

“There Should be Unicorns” is from the Lips’ album Oczy Mlody, released fresh from interesting collaborations with Miley Cyrus.

Watch their appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert below:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live