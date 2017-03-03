Roger Waters Previews New Album ‘Is This The Life We Really Want?’

By Amanda Wicks

After teasing fans with photos announcing his first album in 25 years, Roger Waters revealed a 30-second video that shares some of the music he’s been working on.

The brief video compiles studio footage of Waters working on his new album, Is This the Life We Really Want? In one shot, he sits behind the microphone with his guitar. In another, an orchestra lays down tracks to back the sweeping sound his music encompasses.

Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich has been working with Waters on his newest project. When Waters shared photos announcing the album, he posted one sitting next to Godrich on the couch.

Is This the Life We Really Want? arrives May 19th. Watch what Waters has been up to below.