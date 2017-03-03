Rihanna Shows Off New Punk Hairstyle

March 3, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Rihanna

By Amanda Wicks

Rihanna has always enjoyed playing with her image, and now she’s showing off her punk side with a new hairstyle.

Rihanna appears on Paper Magazine‘s March cover, where her hair has been spiked and the tips died green. In the shot, Rihanna poses in front of a convenience store drink cooler with a sports bra and a hot pink and orange fur coat. She also shared another photo shot on her Instagram account showing the hairstyle from behind.

#BreakTheRules teaser. paper.magazine.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

