Rag’n’Bone Man Debuts ‘Human’ Video

March 3, 2017 12:29 PM
By Amanda Wicks

The UK’s newest hit soul man Rag’n’Bone Man aka Rory Graham released the music video for his single “Human” today (March 3rd).

Standing in an abandoned warehouse, Rag’n’Bone Man delivers his performance as cameras pan around him in a 360-degree spin to show off his isolation. But even though he seems alone, he’s part of a bigger tapestry.

In another shot, Rag’n’Bone Man stands in front of a brick wall while his face morphs with those of other humans to underscore the message at the heart of the song. “But I’m only human after all/ I’m only human after all/ Don’t put your blame on me,” he sings on the chorus.

The song appears on Rag’n’Bone Man’s debut album of the same name.

