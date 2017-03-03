Meghan Trainor Plays Dress Up in ‘I’m a Lady’ Video

March 3, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Meghan Trainor

By Amanda Wicks

Meghan Trainor shared the music video for her single “I’m a Lady” off the forthcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village soundtrack.

Standing in an abandoned warehouse, Trainor performs the song with a backing band. She shows that ladies come in all different styles through a series of outfits including a tuxedo bodysuit with long gloves, football pads and a sultry smart girl look.

“I don’t look like them (I ain’t worried about it)/ I don’t talk like them (I ain’t worried about it)/ I know I’m a gem (I ain’t worried about it)/ I ain’t worried about it ’cause I’m a lady,” she sings on the chorus.

Meanwhile, Smurfs crawl over her amps and other equipment while she and her friends have fun dressing up in the background.

Smurfs: The Lost Village arrives in theaters this April

