Iggy Azalea Debuts New Song ‘Can’t Lose’ with Lil Uzi Vert

By Jon Wiederhorn

As promised, Iggy Azalea has released a new song, “Can’t Lose” feat. Lil Uzi Vert, on the Def Jam Direct Deposit Vol. 2 compilation.

The Australian rapper announced on Twitter yesterday that the track would debut today (March 3) and added that it will be included on her upcoming album Digital Distortion, the follow-up to her 2014 debut The New Classic.

“Can’t Lose,” which is supported by rapping and auto-tuned vocals by Lil Uzi Vert, rides a slow, lazy syncopated beat layered with swirling keyboards, skittering samples and a dreamy, effect-laden midsection.

It’s a welcome departure from the more traditional style fans have grown used to. ” I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes,” she tweeted. “I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

In a later tweet, Azalea added that she will be releasing additional new material throughout the month. “I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!,” she wrote.

The long wait has been due in part to her public break up with ex-fiancé, L.A. Laker Nick Young, who, it was revealed, cheated on her. The couple broke up June 16 and soon after the news broke that Young’s ex-girlfriend Keonna Green was pregnant with their second child.

Listen to “Can’t Lose” below: