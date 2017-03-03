Foxy Brown Fires Shots at Remy Ma

By Radio.com Staff

Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have rekindled their old beef as of late, with Nicki calling out Remy on her Gucci Mane collaboration “Make Love,” and Ma firing back with two diss tracks “Shether” and “Another One.”

Although “Shether” is mostly about Nicki, Remy also threw shade at her old rival Foxy Brown with the line “Talkin’ s— about me to a deaf b—- / And usually I have sympathy for the impaired / But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

Today Brown fired back with a snippet that supports Nicki “Nick my bitch” and disses Remy. Foxy raps over Jay Z’s track “Takeover” in a diss appropriately titled “Breaks Over,” and one lyric is particularly harsh.

“I’m a motherf—–’ BK savage,” she spits. “I heard about the b—-’s miscarriage.” Many have noted that line seems particularly brutal as Brown just had a baby herself.

Check out the latest entry in the Nicki, Remy, Foxy battle below.