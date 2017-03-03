Ed Sheeran Sells His New Album as Record Store Clerk

By Jon Wiederhorn

Some artists feel like it’s good luck to buy their new album at retail the first day it goes on sale. Ed Sheeran went a step further, purchasing his just released ÷ and then jumping behind the counter of the record store he was in to sell the album to fans.

Sheeran staged the display at HMV on London’s Oxford Street and had an ‘Ed’ name badge made for him so people would know his name.

÷ is widely expected to be one of the hottest sellers of 2017. The album includes the hits “Shape of You,” “How Do you Feel (Paean)’ and ‘Castle on the Hill.”

