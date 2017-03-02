Ed Sheeran Says Taylor Swift’s New Album Will Arrive Before Christmas

By Amanda Wicks

Taylor Swift didn’t abide by her typical album cycle in 2016, though many fans thought she would surprise everyone with a drop by the year’s end. As it turns out, she may have something big planned for 2017.

Close friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran told the BBC that Swift’s next album would arrive by the end of the year. “Taylor [Swift] isn’t going to be releasing until probably the end of this year — Christmas is the smartest time to release because that’s when everyone buys records,” he said in reference to his own planned drop (via Idolator). Without Swift taking away attention, Sheeran joked that he would have almost the full year to promote his new music.

Up until 2016, Swift followed a two-year album cycle with her last album 1989 arriving in 2014. But after an extensive world tour, Swift told fans she would be breaking with tradition and taking a bit of a breather. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working. Swift penned “Better Man” for Little Big Town and collaborated with Zayn Malik on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

As for her sixth studio album, it seems 2017 will be the lucky number.