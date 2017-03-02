Lorde Debuts New Single ‘Green Light’

"It's complex and funny and sad and joyous and it'll make you DANCE." March 2, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Lorde

By Radio.com Staff

Lorde has released her highly anticipated new single “Green Light” from the new album Melodrama, due this summer.

“I am so proud of this song,” the singer wrote of the Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes co-produced track. ” It’s very different and kinda unexpected. It’s complex and funny and sad and joyous and it’ll make you DANCE.”

“It’s the first chapter of a story I’m gonna tell you, the story of the last 2 wild, fluorescent years of my life. This is where we begin,” she continued.

The track arrives with a music video directed by Grant Singer, whose credits include a who’s who of popular music including Taylor Swift, Zayn, The Weeknd and Future.

Check out Lorde’s new track below.

 

