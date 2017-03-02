Katy Perry Previews 2 New Songs

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry gave fans another preview of her new music this afternoon.

Yesterday, Perry shared a brief snippet of what appeared to be a politically charged anthem. “I won’t no, I won’t apologize,” she sings. “I will not, will not subscribe. Don’t ask me, ask me to normalize.”

Today, eagle-eyed fans saved an Instagram story which appears showcase two more new tracks. The first 15-second snippet features Perry singing “I’m a goddess and you know it,” the second features the lyrics “All the way up, even in the dark I glow, you can’t clip my wings.”

Check out Katy’s latest tease below.

#VIDEO | "I'm Goddness and u know it 🌬💅🏻" from @katyperry's instagram story https://t.co/pY93STbNeC —

