Katy Perry Previews 2 New Songs

March 2, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: katy perry

By Radio.com Staff

Katy Perry gave fans another preview of her new music this afternoon.

Related: Katy Perry’s Political Awakening: 5 Key Phases

Yesterday, Perry shared a brief snippet of what appeared to be a politically charged anthem. “I won’t no, I won’t apologize,” she sings. “I will not, will not subscribe. Don’t ask me, ask me to normalize.”

Today, eagle-eyed fans saved an Instagram story which appears showcase two more new tracks. The first 15-second snippet features Perry singing “I’m a goddess and you know it,” the second features the lyrics “All the way up, even in the dark I glow, you can’t clip my wings.”

Check out Katy’s latest tease below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live