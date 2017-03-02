Justin Bieber Receives Celebrity Love for 23rd Birthday

"I'm proud of the man you've become," wrote Usher. March 2, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Robyn Collins

It was a happy birthday for Justin Bieber. On Wednesday (March 1), the popstar turned 23 and he got plenty of online love from his twitter followers and celebrity friends.

Bieber’s mom quoted words from a famous children’s book, Love You Forever, in a sweet tweet to her son.

And everybody from Usher, and manager ScooterBraun, to Diplo had kind words for the hitmaker.

Related: Justin Bieber Shares Studio Update

Here are some of the best celebrity birthday tweets:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live