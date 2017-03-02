Future Islands’ Decade of Touring Led to ‘Ran’

By Brian Ives

From Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” to Tenacious D’s “The Road,” from AC/DC’s “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” to Journey’s “Faithfully,” there’s a time-honored tradition of rock bands writing about what it’s like to spend weeks, months or years on tour.

With a decade behind them, Future Islands have logged many miles on the road, and that led to their new single and video, “Ran,” as singer Sam Herring tells Radio.com.

“We kind of got off the road at the end of 2015 on our two-year album cycle for our last record, Singles, which came out around this time in 2014, three years ago,” he says. “We took maybe a month off, and we started the writing sessions for the next record in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. We went down and rented a house in Buxton, North Carolina, in the southern part of the Outer Banks. We’re all from, or grew up in, North Carolina, so that place is very important to us.”

He continues: “But it was a way for us to kind of get away and reconvene as friends and musical partners, but get away from everything and just sit down and write. So we rented this house and just set up all our gear in the living room and started making sounds, and ‘Ran’ came out of… the music came out of that session. And it was one of the first songs; it was written for the album. But I think, in a way, it encapsulates a lot of the themes that come out of the record, which aren’t necessarily new to us, because we’ve spent most of the last nine and a half, ten years on the road as a touring band. So that’s ‘How we feel when we fall, when we fold, when we lose control, on these roads.'”

“It’s about all the trials and tribulations that happen from us being out on the road, the things that we miss back home, and also the things we go towards and all those feelings. So I think it pretty much encapsulates a lot of the things we’ve written about over time.”

“Ran” is the first single from Future Islands’ The Far Field, due out on April 7. The band will be touring for much of the year; check out their tour dates at Eventful.