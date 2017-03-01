The Game Goes After Meek Mill for Allegedly Helping Remy Ma with ‘ShETHER’

By Amanda Wicks
After accusing Meek Mill of being involved in the robbery of Nicki Minaj’s house, The Game continued going after the Philadelphia rapper.
Related: The Game Claims Meek Mill was Involved in Nicki Minaj Burglary
Meek allegedly provided Remy Ma with all sorts of details for her scorching diss track “ShETHER” and The Game isn’t letting up on him for betraying his ex-girlfriend in such an underhanded way.
The Game shared a picture on Instagram posing in front of his bright yellow Mercedes, but it’s what he wrote in the caption that’s aimed at Meek. “I’ll smack the f— out this n—- for some Hennessy, tellin ya girl business to her mothaf—in enemy, these days n—– is worse than b——, say they got 40 glocks n then end up gettin stitches, I’m 6’5 250 pounds, it take 50 n—as off 2pac chest to knock eem down, & when you in LA you be walkin on egg shells, but when I find you u gone catch my fade like you catch L’s,” he wrote in a verse-like rhyme that called Meek out for being so loose-tongued.
The two have crossed paths before, but The Game has been sticking up for Minaj ever since thieves broke into her house, stole $200,000 in objects and vandalized her property.
"Niggas say they moving units but after they pay the 5 niggas they signed to, they back in a Uber, these rappers is stupid, giving all they cash to the jewelers, hoe these niggas on sight & I'm happy to do it, my ratchet is clueless, shooting from the back ah da buick, worth 21 mill & I'm savaging thru it, get you n ya man clipped ah got the cabbage to do it, n all it take is a G like I'm back in the UNIT, niggas is 🤡's say he gone fuck my baby mama wit mask on, would fuck his baby mama her pussy got rash on it, heard she been fucked by every nigga in Philly, stealing Bo Starks lifestyle & rappin like Gilly, you own even post pictures of ya son, you ride dirt bikes wit ya nuts on Tommy Buns, I'll smack the fuck out this nigga for some Hennessy, tellin ya girl business to her mothafuckin enemy, these days niggas is worse than bitches, say they got 40 glocks n then end up gettin stitches, I'm 6'5 250 pounds, it take 50 niggas off 2pac chest to knock eem down, & when you in LA you be walkin on egg shells, but when I find you u gone catch my fade like you catch L's" #StillSpendingGUnitMoney #Ask50 #EverythingBoutToDoA360 #issaFact