Pierce The Veil Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Pierce The Veil will hit the road this spring and they’re bringing Sum 41 with them. The run will also feature openers Emarosa and Chapel.

“The fuse is burning and we’re counting down the days till the ‘We Will Detonate! Tour’ this Spring,” said lead singer-songwriter Vic Fuentes in a prepared statement, “We are honored to be hitting the stage every night with legends Sum 41, old friends Emarosa and new friends Chapel. This will be a show unlike any we’ve ever attempted to dream up for our fans. Clock is ticking, we’ll see you all soon!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time and VIP tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, March 1st) at 10am EST at the band’s official site.

Apr 21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Apr 22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Apr 24 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls

Apr 25 – Austin, TX @ (ACL) Live At The Moody Theater

Apr 27 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

Apr 28 – Tampa, FL @ 98Rock Fest

Apr 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville*

May 1 – Knoxville, TN @ The International*

May 2 – Lancaster, PA @ Lancaster Convention Center

May 3 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Springs

May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion*

May 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

May 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 10 – Toms River, NJ @ Pine Belt Arena

May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR’s Rockfest

May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room/Old National Centre

May 16 – Portland, ME @ AURA

May 17 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ 105.7 Point Fest*

May 22 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

May 23 – Pharr, TX @ Pharr Event Center

May 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

May 26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma*

*No Sum 41

