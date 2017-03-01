Pierce The Veil Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff
Pierce The Veil will hit the road this spring and they’re bringing Sum 41 with them. The run will also feature openers Emarosa and Chapel.
Related: Pierce The Veil’s Bowling Party Goes Awry in New ‘Floral & Fading’ Video
“The fuse is burning and we’re counting down the days till the ‘We Will Detonate! Tour’ this Spring,” said lead singer-songwriter Vic Fuentes in a prepared statement, “We are honored to be hitting the stage every night with legends Sum 41, old friends Emarosa and new friends Chapel. This will be a show unlike any we’ve ever attempted to dream up for our fans. Clock is ticking, we’ll see you all soon!”
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd at 10am local time and VIP tickets go on sale today (Wednesday, March 1st) at 10am EST at the band’s official site.
Apr 21 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Apr 22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Apr 24 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls
Apr 25 – Austin, TX @ (ACL) Live At The Moody Theater
Apr 27 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
Apr 28 – Tampa, FL @ 98Rock Fest
Apr 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome To Rockville*
May 1 – Knoxville, TN @ The International*
May 2 – Lancaster, PA @ Lancaster Convention Center
May 3 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Springs
May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion*
May 7 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
May 9 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 10 – Toms River, NJ @ Pine Belt Arena
May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR’s Rockfest
May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room/Old National Centre
May 16 – Portland, ME @ AURA
May 17 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range
May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ 105.7 Point Fest*
May 22 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
May 23 – Pharr, TX @ Pharr Event Center
May 25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
May 26 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma*
*No Sum 41
Never miss a tour date from Pierce The Veil with Eventful.