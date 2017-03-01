Phoenix Reveal 2017 Tour Plans

By Robyn Collins

Phoenix will be headlining this year’s Governors Ball as well as Shaky Knees. Now the band has revealed more dates in the U.S. and Europe.

The band will play L.A., Paris, and London after the Governors Ball show. A new video announced the new dates and also includes a snippet of new music.

No word yet on when new music from Phoenix will arrive. Their last album Bankrupt! dropped back in 2013.

Phoenix:

5-14 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees

6-03 New York, NY – Governors Ball

6-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6-29 Vilanova I la Geltrú, Spain – Vida Festival

6-30 Coulau, France – Garorock Festival

7-06 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

7-07 Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live

7-08 Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France – Festival Beauregard

7-09 Belfort, France – Les Eurockeenes

7-13 Aix-Les-Bains, France – Festival Musilac

7-14 Carhaix-Plouguer, France – Festival les Vieilles Charrues

7-22 Rome, Italy – Rock in Roma

9-22 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

9-30 London, England – Alexandra Palace