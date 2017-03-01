Listen to Meek Mill’s New Track ‘King’

By Radio.com Staff

Meek Mill has released a new track titled “King.”

The track, which was produced by C-Sick, is featured on the RGB Mixtape from underwear company Ethika. The tape also features Lil Durk, Kid Ink, Ace Hood and Casey Veggies.

Check out the full track list and listen to “King” below.

1. Meek Mill – “King” (prod. by C-Sick)

2. Lil Durk – “In My”

3. Kid Ink – “High Signin’” (prod. by Lil Reese)

4. Tdot Illdude – “I Don’t Know Why”

5. Bricc Baby – “F It Up” (Remix) [prod. by C4]

6. Dave East – “Rubberband”

7. Ace Hood – “Head Honcho”

8. YBS Skola – “Reaction”

9. Chevy Woods – “The A-Team”

10. Casey Veggies – “100 Rack Shawty”

11. Bok Nero – “Dolla $ign”