Listen to Meek Mill’s New Track ‘King’

The tape also features Lil Durk, Kid Ink, Ace Hood and Casey Veggies. March 1, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Meek Mill

By Radio.com Staff

Meek Mill has released a new track titled “King.”

Related: The Game Claims Meek Mill was Involved in Nicki Minaj Burglary

The track, which was produced by C-Sick, is featured on the RGB Mixtape from underwear company Ethika. The tape also features Lil Durk, Kid Ink, Ace Hood and Casey Veggies.

Check out the full track list and listen to “King” below.

1. Meek Mill – “King” (prod. by C-Sick)
2. Lil Durk – “In My”
3. Kid Ink – “High Signin’” (prod. by Lil Reese)
4. Tdot Illdude – “I Don’t Know Why”
5. Bricc Baby – “F It Up” (Remix) [prod. by C4]
6. Dave East – “Rubberband”
7. Ace Hood – “Head Honcho”
8. YBS Skola – “Reaction”
9. Chevy Woods – “The A-Team”
10. Casey Veggies – “100 Rack Shawty”
11. Bok Nero – “Dolla $ign”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce - Drip Pan
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live