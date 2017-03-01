Katy Perry Teases Protest Anthem Audio

“I will not, will not subscribe. Don’t ask me, ask me to normalize.” March 1, 2017 9:05 AM
By Hayden Wright

On the cusp of President Donald Trump’s first speech to Congress, Katy Perry shared a snippet of new material on social media… and it might just be her first protest song. The track’s fiercely chanted lyrics borrow some language from anti-Trump protests around the U.S. It should come as no surprise that one of Hillary Clinton’s most vocal celebrity surrogates has parlayed her activism into a new sound.

“I won’t no, I won’t apologize,” she sings. “I will not, will not subscribe. Don’t ask me, ask me to normalize.”

Besides those 10 seconds, not much else is known about the track — is it from her long-awaited new album? So far, fans have only heard “Chained to the Rhythm” and few other details about the EP are available yet. A tabloid item from last year suggested that Perry delayed its release so she could add new songs about Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

Listen to the snippet here:

