Diplo Engages in Humorous Twitter Beef with Oliver Heldens

By Hayden Wright

Diplo never saw a Twitter beef he didn’t want to marinate, pan-sear and serve with asparagus. Last night, the DJ’s latest kerfuffle got hilariously juvenile — and had a happy ending.

It started when Major Lazer shared a remix of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and house DJ Oliver Heldens responded with some constructive criticism.

“no offense, but this remix could have been so much better. Next time send me and let’s collab,” Heldens tweeted.

Diplo was not having it.

“if I wanted to make a future house remix with the same bassline over and over again I will hit you up you baby penis,” he replied to Heldens. “u look like a nine year old with a beard.”

Producer Dillion Francis entered the fray with a photo of Heldens, reimagined as a Baby Gap ad. Then Diplo tweeted at Gap to check the smallest size of underwear they sell.

“haha I’m not saying it needs a future house remix, but thanks for considering me as your future house guy,” Heldens wrote, apparently flattered.

And finally, Diplo quashed the animosity: “I will stop now because I actually like you.”

