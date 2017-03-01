Adele Invites Another Drag Queen Onstage to Sing

By Robyn Collins

Adele surprised the crowd in Perth, Australia by inviting a drag performer and (at least for the night) Adele impersonator Feminem onstage with her to perform at the Domain Stadium.

Related: Did Adele Break Her Grammy in Half for Beyoncé? Twitter Thinks So

The Grammy-winning singer took a selfie with her lookalike, joking, “Why didn’t you tell me I had such a sweaty face? You look better than I do… we can’t have that.”

Feminem then sang a few lines from “Rumor Has It.”

“I kind of caught her eye in the first 15 minutes of the show and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave and I was just having fun,” Feminem told NME after the show. “And then when she came further and was walking down the catwalk, she circled the stage she stopped and she said ‘I want to meet you.’ And security did the rest.”

It’s not the first time the singer has called a drag queen impersonator to the stage. She invited Delta Work, ‘Drag Race’ Queen, onstage for an L.A. Show, and in Seattle she brought up a drag queen named Champagne.

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Probably my most favorite picture with @adele #adele #adeleperth #adeleperth2017 #adelelive #feminem #perth photo by @boxoftomatoes A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:38am PST