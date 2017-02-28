Tom DeLonge Wins UFO Research Award

By Hayden Wright

Tom DeLonge has dedicated his life to Angels & Airwaves, UFO research and other pursuits since things went south with Blink-182, the band he co-founded in 1992. With a new UFO investigation series en route, DeLonge accepted the UFO Researcher Of The Year Award from Open Minds Productions and the International UFO Congress.

“There’s a lot that I can’t say, but there’s some that I can,” he said during his acceptance speech. “And I’m so appreciative that I’ve been acknowledged for this stuff, but I’m not done.”

“I mean, I’ve done it all. I know it all. I read all the same authors as you guys, hundreds of books. I look at all the same sites,” he continued. “I listen to all the Coast To Coast stuff that you guys do. I’m the same. But I kind of used some of my notoriety to try to do something pretty ambitious, and it worked.”

Delonge also referenced a recent WikiLeaks dump which revealed he’d contacted Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta to discuss UFOs. Podesta has long been a proponent of declassifying government files on unidentified flying objects.

“I came out and told you guys about a book I was writing called Sekret Machines, and I said a bunch of stuff, that I was working with some people,” he said. “Well, I think a lot of people doubted it, and they thought it was crazy that this musician would have this kind of access. And then the WikiLeaks thing happened, and you guys saw that I’m into some serious s—-, and I’m making really good progress.”

He also teased a big announcement which will happen sometime in the next 60 days.

See Tom’s full acceptance speech below.