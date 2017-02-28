The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce 2017 North American Tour

By Amanda Wicks

The Jesus and Mary Chain will be setting off on a North American tour in May.

The band will get started in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 9th and wrap things up in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 24th. They last conducted a major world tour in 2015. For more information about tickets, visit the band’s website.

In addition to touring, The Jesus and Mary Chain is planning to release their new 14-track album Damage and Joy on March 24th. It marks their first studio project since 1998’s Munki. “The interesting thing about this record is what comes out of the speakers,” Jim Reid said in a statement. “To make a good record is an achievement if you’re twenty-two, but to do it in your fifties, the way we are, I think is a minor miracle.”

Check out the tracklist and tour dates below.

Amputation War On Peace All Things Pass Always Sad Songs For A Secret The Two Of Us Los Feliz (Blues and Greens) Mood Rider Presedici (Et Chapaquiditch) Get On Home Facing Up To The Facts Simian Split Black And Blues Can’t Stop The Rock

Tour Dates

5/9 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

5/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

5/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

5/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5/20 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

5/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

5/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre