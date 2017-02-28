Skrillex Officially Rejoins from First To Last

By Radio.com Staff

Sonny Moore, also know as Skrillex, has officially rejoined his old band From First to Last.

The band made the announcement by updating their profile photo across their online presence with a new shot featuring Moore, they’ve also added his handle to their bio link.

The news isn’t completely surprising, the Moore joined the band on stage for the first time in ten years earlier this month at Emo Night L.A. and in January he lent vocals to the group’s new single “Make War.”