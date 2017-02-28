Nicki Minaj’s Ex Safaree Says Remy Ma’s Diss Track is Most Disrespectful He’s Ever Heard

By Extra Eric

A decade later and the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma beef is still going strong.

TMZ recently caught up with the “Anaconda” singer’s ex Safaree and asked him about the diss-track Remy dropped about Nicki titled “Shether.” “It’s the most disrespectful track I’ve ever heard,” Safaree says to the cameraman.

“Talking ’bout bringing knives to a fight with guns / When the only shots you ever took was in your buns,” Remy Ma raps on the new track, referencing Minaj’s verse on “Make Love,” her recent track with Gucci Mane where she accuses an unnamed rival of “trying to win a gun fight with a bunch of knives.”

Minaj responded with Instagram post, featuring Beyoncé calling her rap’s queen but has yet to respond with a diss track of her own.

When asked if he would help jump on a clapback track for his ex-girlfriend Safaree laughed it off and said, “I don’t get caught up in the whole female beef.”

Check out his brief interview then listen to Remy’s flame-throwing track below.