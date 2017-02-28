Modest Mouse Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
Modest Mouse have announced a run of tour dates for 2017.
Related: Modest Mouse’s Party Is Out of Control in ‘Lampshades on Fire’ Video
No word yet on if these dates indicate new music from the group. Their last album Strangers to Ourselves dropped back in March of 2015.
The trek kicks off on May 23rd in Spokane, WA. Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
05-23 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
05-24 Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
05-26 Napa, CA – BottleRock
05-28 Pomona, CA – Fox Theater
05-30 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05-31 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
06-02 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
06-03 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
06-05 Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell Room @ the Complex
06-08 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
06-09 St Louis, MO – The Pageant
06-10 Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl
Never miss a tour date from Modest Mouse with Eventful.