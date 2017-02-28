Fabolous and Lil Uzi Vert Pull a Heist in ‘Goyard Bag’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

Fabolous is taking a page out of Future’s book by pulling off a heist with the help of several beautiful women in his new video for “Goyard Bag” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Directed by Gerard Victor and Spike Jordan, the video finds Fabolous and Lil Uzi holed up in motel rooms where they’re getting ready to undertake a heist of sorts. Fabulous and his crew of scantily clad women pack up Louis Vuitton bags with belts, and then sneakily switch them out when another gang arrives with similarly marked bags. Those contain cash and when Lil Uzi sits down with the gang only to discover he’s been “duped,” all hell breaks loose.

“Goyard Bag” appears on Fabolous’ mixtape Summertime Shootout 2, which dropped last September.

Fabolous will be joining Chris Brown on The Party Tour when that kicks off March 31st in Baltimore, Maryland.