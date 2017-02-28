Depeche Mode Announce North American Leg of World Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Depeche Mode have announced the North American leg of their world tour.

The run kicks off on August 23rd in Salt Lake City, UT and wraps on October 27th in Edmonton, AB.

Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below. For ticket links, see the band’s official site.

08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

10/08 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

