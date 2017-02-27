Lorde Teases ‘I’m Waiting For It’

February 27, 2017 2:48 PM
Lorde

By Radio.com Staff

This afternoon Lorde tweeted a clue regarding her new single.

“U hungry?” she tweeted, followed by a link to the website I’mWaitingForIt.com.

The site features the same video that circulated earlier today which features the singer in the backseat of a car while a snippet of music plays in the background. The video also includes a release date of March 2nd in NYC and March 3rd in Lorde’s native New Zealand.

Is “I’m Waiting For It” Lorde’s new single, album, or just an acknowledgment that the singer knows we’ve been waiting a long time for new music? Her debut album Pure Heroine dropped back in 2013.

Regardless, fans don’t have long to wait.

Lorde anunciando su regreso en los canales de nueva zelanda, EN CUATRO DIAS @umargentina #Lorde

A post shared by Lorde Argentina (@lordeargoficial) on

 

 

Listen Live