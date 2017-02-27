Frank Ocean Celebrates Viola Davis’ Oscar Win

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in Fences, earning a standing ovation and delivering a dynamite acceptance speech. Davis had already made history by becoming the first actress of color to earn three nominations, so a win was the icing on the cake. One viewer at home who celebrated her big win was Frank Ocean. Though he didn’t elaborate on the night’s other shocking moments, Ocean shared a simple Tumblr post with the text: “YESSS VIOLA.”

“People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola?” she asked in her speech. “And I say, exhume those bodies, exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big, and never saw those dreams to fruition, people who fell in love and lost. I became an artist, and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.”

With her Oscar win, Davis finished the Triple Crown of Acting: She’s now the first black actress to earn an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony for her performances (Whoopi Goldberg’s Tony came for producing.).