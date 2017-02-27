Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce 2017 Tour Dates

February 27, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Elvis Costello, tours

By Amanda Wicks

Elvis Costello & The Imposters are set to hit the road for a 23-city tour beginning in June.

The Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers Tour will draw from Costello’s 1983 album Imperial Bedroom and use those songs as a jumping off point from which they can explore other musical ideas.

“We never intended to recite this book from cover to cover,” Costello said in a statement. “Listen to our new arrangement of ‘Tears Before Bedtime,’ it gets straight to the real meaning of that song, the way we hear and feel it today. Back in 1982, I might have been a step or two ahead of our crowd in the tragic, romantic stakes but I sense that they’ve all caught up with me now.”

The tour kicks off in Berkeley, California on June 3rd and wraps up in Providence, Rhode Island on July 25th. For ticket information, visit Costello’s website and check out the full list of dates below.

6/3 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
6/4 – Los Angeles, CA@ Greek Theatre
6/5 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall
6/7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Popejoy Hall
6/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads
6/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
6/12 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
6/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
6/15 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summer Stage
6/16 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre
6/17 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
6/20 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Raceway Complex
6/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
7/18 – Kettering, OH @ Fraze Pavilion
7/20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
7/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
7/23 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
7/24 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
7/25 – Providence, RI @ Providence PAC

