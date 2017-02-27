Chance the Rapper Buys Out Screening of ‘Get Out’ for Fans

By Hayden Wright

In the tradition of Octavia Spencer, Chance the Rapper bought out a theater of Get Out tickets so more people can see the movie. The Jordan Peele-directed horror/comedy tells the story of a interracial couple who run into trouble on a visit to meet the parents. It’s a dark retelling of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with a timely message about race.

Chance’s stroke of inspiration started with some high praise for the movie: “DID I NOT TELL YALL #GETOUT WAS INCREDIBLE!! BEST FILM ACROSS ANY GENRE IN AWHILE GO SEE IT TODAY!”

“I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie,” he added. “All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it’s free I just want you to see it on 87th. There’s a few more showings today!”

Chance said he saw it yesterday and just might see it again: “It’s already bussin, I just left and might have to come back for a later showing!!”

