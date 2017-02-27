Carrie Underwood Wishes Son Isaiah Happy Birthday with Adorable Photo

By Radio.com Staff

Carrie Underwood took to social media this afternoon to wish her son Isaiah a very happy second Birthday.

Underwood shared an adorable photo of the birthday boy playing with a balloon via her official Instagram account.

“Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big!” she wrote. “On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast! Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”