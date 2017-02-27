Camila Cabello Wants Body Enhancement for Her Birthday

Cabello wants slightly larger... February 27, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Camila Cabello

By Radio.com Staff

Camila Cabello will turn twenty-years-old on March 3rd and today she let fans know her birthday wish.

Related: Camila Cabello Talks about Solo Album, Friendship with Taylor Swift

“For my 20th birthday I just want my boobs to be a LITTLE bigger,” the former Fifth Harmony singer tweeted. “Just a little.”

Friend and duet partner Shawn Mendes was quick to weigh in replying to Cabello’s tweet “@amilacabello97 you’re beautiful the way you are though.”

See Camila’s birthday wish, and Mendes’ assurance, below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce - Drip Pan
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live