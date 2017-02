By Radio.com Staff

Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather’s friendship appears to be as strong as ever. Back in 2015, Bieber was part of Mayweather’s crew, walking him to the ring before his hugely-hyped fight with Manny Pacquiao, and this weekend, Bieber dropped some pretty sweet dance moves at Mayweather’s 40th birthday party.

We learned of this courtesy of The Game, who posted an Instagram video for the world to see.

And with no further adieu, here’s Justin Bieber busting some birthday moves: