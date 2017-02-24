The New Gorillaz Album Just Might be ‘Finished’

By Robyn Collins

Damon Albarn reportedly shared with a fan that the new Gorillaz album is ‘finished’ and that the band are currently rehearsing for a live tour, according to NME.

Derek Winstanley allegedly chatted with the Gorillaz frontman and then posted the details of their conversation online next to a picture of him posing with Albarn. “He says they’ve just finished the album and they’re rehearsing right now!! :)” Winstanley wrote.

The cartoon band are preparing to release their first full-length record since 2011’s The Fall. There is no official word on when the new Gorillaz album will be released, but the cartoon band released the new single “Hallelujah Money” featuring Benjamin Clementine on January 19, and have been commenting about the record.

“In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me,” basisst Murdoc said. “That’s why I’m giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You’re welcome. Now piss on! The new album’s not gonna write itself.”

The forthcoming album has yet to receive an official release date.

@_JackWinstanley he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying —

Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017