Lana Del Rey Is Hinting at Something that Starts at ‘Midnight’

'Ingredients can be found online,' she writes. February 24, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: lana del rey

By Robyn Collins

First, Lana Del Rey shared a haunting new tune, “Love,” and now she’s posting what appear to be clues to… something.

Related: Lana Del Rey Sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ with Last Shadow Puppets, Tame Impala

Under a photo of herself holding up four fingers, the singer tweeted, “At the stroke of midnight… Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can be found online.”

Fans may know more tomorrow about what she’s referring to since February 24 is the first of the four days mentioned. Interestingly the dates line up with waning moon, crescent moon ritual dates that are typically observed by members of the occult, reports Pitchfork.

Del Rey’s last album, Honey, came out in 2015.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyonce - Drip Pan
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs
Nicki Minaj Disses Drip Pan

Listen Live