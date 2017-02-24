Lana Del Rey Is Hinting at Something that Starts at ‘Midnight’

By Robyn Collins

First, Lana Del Rey shared a haunting new tune, “Love,” and now she’s posting what appear to be clues to… something.

Related: Lana Del Rey Sings ‘Tiny Dancer’ with Last Shadow Puppets, Tame Impala

Under a photo of herself holding up four fingers, the singer tweeted, “At the stroke of midnight… Feb 24, March 26, April 24, May 23. Ingredients can be found online.”

Fans may know more tomorrow about what she’s referring to since February 24 is the first of the four days mentioned. Interestingly the dates line up with waning moon, crescent moon ritual dates that are typically observed by members of the occult, reports Pitchfork.

Del Rey’s last album, Honey, came out in 2015.