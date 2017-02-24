Justin Bieber Did Not Pee His Pants. Here’s What Happened.

Some water spilled in his "dick area." February 24, 2017 10:24 AM
By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, paparazzi photos of Justin Bieber revealed a mysterious stain on his pants: The Daily Mail called it “an unfortunate wet mark.” Contrary to speculation, Bieber took to Twitter last night to set the record straight: He didn’t pee his pants. It’s kind of a long story (even in 140 characters).

“Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my d— area…Didn’t bother me if it made ya laugh nice!”

The tweet has been retweeted more 55,000 times. That’s more times than Donald Trump’s last six tweets combined (at the time of writing).

Bieber showed his sense of humor by sharing an Adam Sandler meme from Billy Madison with the catchphrase: “You ain’t cool unless you pee your pants.”

Glad that’s settled.

bieber tweet Justin Bieber Did Not Pee His Pants. Heres What Happened.

