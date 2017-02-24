Gucci Mane Announces First Headlining Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Gucci Mane had a busy 2016 and he’s aiming to ensure 2017 surpasses what he accomplished last year. The rapper announced today that he’ll be heading out on the road for his very first headlining tour later this spring.

The TrapGod Tour kicks off in Boston, Massachusetts on April 5th and wraps up just over a month later in Austin, Texas on May 6th. More details about tickets can be found at Gucci Mane’s Facebook page.

Shortly after the tour, Gucci plans on dropping his next album Drop Top Wop. No release date has yet been set, but he promised fans it would arrive this summer.

Check out the full list of dates for The TrapGod Tour below.

4/5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

4/6 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome At The Oakdale Theatre

4/9 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

4/12 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

4/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

4/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/18 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

4/20 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

4/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

4/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

4/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

5/2 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

5/5 – Dallas, TX @ JMPLYA

5/6 – Austin, TX @ JMPLYA

